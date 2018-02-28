All the action from the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui.

There was a wag in New Zealand's tail, and just as well, as they clawed their way to 223 in the second ODI against England at Mount Maunganui today.

New Zealand made a dreadful start — Colin Munro and debutant Mark Chapman contributing a single apiece off a combined 10 balls — after they had been sent in to bat.

At 108 for six, the hosts, who had won the five-game series opener in Hamilton on Sunday night, were in deep trouble.

But a useful contribution from Colin de Grandhomme (38) and a fine stand of 69 for the ninth wicket between Mitchell Santner, who finished unbeaten on 63, his first ODI half century, and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (19) at least gave New Zealand something to work with.

The innings contained no less than four run outs, some of which were down to witless running, although the first and fourth — Ross Taylor and Trent Boult — were the result of fine fielding.

Martin Guptill completed his 34th ODI 50 and put on 39 with Taylor. It wasn't brisk, but it was encouraging, until Taylor, centurymaker at Hamilton three nights ago, was run out by a brilliant piece of fielding from Willey.

Taylor had cut the ball behind point and set off for a run. Willey dived, and gathered and threw back in a jiffy, and Taylor was stranded, diving back in vain to his crease.

One of England's pre-game mantras had been to lift their fielding performance and if left arm seamer Willey had led the way, opener Jason Roy took it to another level.

Guptill had just reached his half century when he swept spinner Moeen Ali into deep mid wicket where Roy ran forward, then dived to clutch a terrific, low catch.

Henry Nicholls repeated his shot of Hamilton, leaning away and cutting at seamer Ben Stokes but uppishly, and Roy dived athletically to his right to snare the catch.

Tom Latham played an Ali delivery to the same region and departed.

De Grandhomme was assertive as always before being run out by fine work in the deep from Jonny Bairstow, going for a second run; then captain Tim Southee was beaten by Ben Stokes throw after a misfield. Both were poor pieces of cricket at any time, let alone in New Zealand's situation.

Santner found his range and struck a mix of squirts, hoicks and wallops in between some classy strokes in his best ODI innings and found good support in Ferguson, who lifted one ball from seamer Tom Curran over the boundary at mid wicket in a 48th over which cost 19.

England's bowling was impressive. David Willey and Chris Woakes were on the job early, putting the clamps on New Zealand while spinners Adil Rashid and Ali were outstanding, conceding just 65 runs in 20 overs collectively.

New Zealand won the opening match by three wickets.