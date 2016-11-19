As it happened: Black Caps clinch victory over Pakistan

Colin de Grandhomme was the Man of the Match as the Black Caps cruised to victory against Pakistan in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand has secured a convincing victory over Pakistan in their test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today.

Jeet Raval hit a short ball to the square leg boundary for the winning runs to seal New Zealand's eight wicket victory.

Needing 105 runs for the win, the Black Caps made good progress despite losing Tom Latham early on for just nine runs.

Captain Kane Williamson arrived to steady the ship, combining with Raval to take his side to the brink of victory before being caught by Asad Shafiq off an Azhar Ali delivery.

Henry Nicholls then entered the fray but was not required with Raval's heroics sealing the result.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson ©, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq ©, Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Sohail Khan.