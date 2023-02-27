Kane Williamson was in vintage touch at the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

Absorb cricketing immortality while you can, Black Caps fans.

Kane Williamson presented another batting masterclass at the Basin Reserve on the fourth day of the second match against England, making his fourth test century at the ground, and 26th across a 92-cap career.

The crowd erupted as he cut Stuart Broad to the boundary through point to mark the feat.

More importantly, he anchored a recovery for New Zealand against England to set a target of 258 and offer the chance to become the fourth team in history to win after following-on.

The innings reminded of when the world first glimpsed Williamson’s grit, coincidentally at the same venue.

He grafted 102 not out from 228 balls, his second test ton, to draw against South Africa in March 2012. Williamson’s technique withstood an attack featuring Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. His memorabilia collection was bolstered by a cracked box as a result, complete with the signature of the culprit, Steyn.

On the periphery today, certainly in Williamson’s mind, he became his country’s highest run-scorer in tests. The 32-year-old moved past Ross Taylor to 7684 with a boundary through mid-wicket from the fourth delivery of the day; he had 7787 by the close after reaching 132.

How did Williamson celebrate? He gardened the pitch, specifically crouching to remove some debris on a bouncer length from the Government House end.

Bringing his side back into the match was the aim; that had been sorted by stumps.

As he and Tom Blundell exited for lunch, his achievement was repeated to the crowd via the tannoy. The extravert was finally coaxed from Williamson – he raised a right glove in the curt fashion one might use to ensure a mate avoids dinging into a wall when parking in a tight space.

“It’s not something I’ve thought a whole lot about, but it is an honour,” he said.

“You look at that list and I’ve admired all of those players over the years, whether it’s watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well.

“It’s special to be among that company.”

Other New Zealand cricketing greats have had more lavish celebrations upon reaching similar milestones.

Glenn Turner earned a gin and tonic from his mentor, Billy Ibadulla, after making his 100th first-class century at home for Worcestershire against Warwickshire in May 1982. His thirst was quenched enough to carry on to 311 not out.

Sir Richard Hadlee’s 300th test wicket, when umpire Fred Goodall adjudged Australian Allan Border lbw in February 1986, saw the requisite number of stumps arranged later for a picture in front of the Basin Reserve’s RA Vance Stand with the all-rounder in the midst.

The most Williamson has revelled on the field - perhaps outside winning the world test championship - was when Sri Lankan fans presented him with a 29th birthday cake on the boundary during a warm-up match north of Colombo in 2019.

Still, he received countless plaudits on social media today but none were more significant than that of Taylor, the previous office holder.

“Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest test run-scorer,” he wrote.

“This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to test cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more.”

Hear, hear.