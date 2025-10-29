“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought.

“We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time.”

A witness told the Herald Sun three or four players rushed to the aid of the teenager.

“Someone ran and grabbed a defib and an ambulance was there within maybe five or six minutes. Then there was fire brigade and police flying in left, right and centre,” the witness said.

“Everyone was just stunned, not really knowing what was happening and how serious it was, because at first it was like someone had been hit in the head.

“When they called for the defibrillator, it was like … this is much more serious. There were players from both teams who knew the boy, so both teams were concerned."

Austin was also a senior Australian rules player for the Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, who described him as a “kind, respectful, popular and much-loved player”.

“He supported his teammates and was a support to all of the kids that he played with. He had a wide network of great friends who will miss him dearly,” a tribute from the football club read.

“We will miss him immensely in seasons to come. Our club and community have lost a truly great young person who was developing into a fine young adult and his loss will be felt keenly by our club for many years to come.

“Ben was not only a fantastic footballer; he was also an exceptional cricketer.”

In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in a Sydney hospital two days after being struck in the neck by a cricket ball.

Hughes, 25, collapsed after he was hit by a short-pitched delivery from New South Wales pace bowler Sean Abbott while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He underwent emergency surgery to reduce pressure on his brain later that day and remained in an induced coma in intensive care.

After Hughes’ death, St Vincent’s Hospital head of trauma Tony Grabs said he had never encountered the condition before.

“We haven’t seen this type of injury at this hospital, it’s very rare, very freakish.

“The head injury he had suffered was catastrophic. He arrived well intubated and had been resuscitated very well.”