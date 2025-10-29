Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket

Australian cricketer Ben Austin, 17, dies after being struck in the neck by cricket ball

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

A teenager has died after being hit by a cricket ball while warming up for a match in Melbourne.

Ben Austin, 17, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly struck in the head and neck area about 4.45pm on Tuesday at Walley Tew Reserve in

