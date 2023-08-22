Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak after leading his side to their first overseas series win - against the Black Caps at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak has passed away after a publicised battle with cancer. He was 49 years old.

Former teammate Henry Olonga shared news of his death on the social media site X (formerly Twitter).

Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...😔 — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 22, 2023

Streak, a former fast bowler, was one of Zimbabwe’s greatest players and the first from his country to take 100 test wickets. He played 65 tests for Zimbabwe, as well as 189 ODIs, and also had successful spells in England with Hampshire and Warwickshire. He is the only Zimbabwe player to take more than 200 test wickets (216) and sits seventh on their all-time runs list.

His last appearance for his country was in 2005.

In 2001, Streak led Zimbabwe to a famous 2-1 series win over the Black Caps with a match-winning 79 from 67 balls in the third ODI at Eden Park - securing the nation’s first overseas series win ever.

He was coach of his country on two occasions, from 2009-13 and again from 2016-18. He coached Bangladesh from 2014-16 and also worked as bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL and for Kabul Zwanan in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.

However, he was banned from the sport for eight years in 2021 for breaching cricket’s anti-corruption code while he was coach of his country’s national team and an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League and other domestic competitions.