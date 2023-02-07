Molly Penfold made her White Ferns debut in 2021, taking two wickets in an ODI against England, and now has the chance to take her first T20 wicket at the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

LockerRoom

By Merryn Anderson

One of New Zealand’s most promising fast bowlers, Molly Penfold, was surprised to get the call-up for the T20 World Cup, but she has a great support team around her, Merryn Anderson reports.

She’s only played one T20 for the White Ferns, and she’s yet to take a wicket, but Molly Penfold will come up against the best in the world at the T20 World Cup.

The young pace bowler earned her solitary cap in cricket’s shorter format game against the West Indies last October, where spin dominated.

Yet, she’s been working hard during the Super Smash for the Auckland Hearts, with the goal of making the World Cup squad in South Africa. She’s also had a lot of tips on the art of fast bowling from head coach Ben Sawyer, and yet his phone call to say she’d made the side still came as a surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it at the start,” Penfold says. “It was definitely a goal of mine that I’ve been working up to. It was something I wanted for a long time - since being involved in this White Ferns set-up.”

Penfold made her White Ferns debut in September 2021 against England, taking two wickets. She’s since played four more ODIs, and spent the summer with the Hearts playing T20s .

“I felt like I was prepared to come into this T20 set-up for the World Cup,” she says. “There’s a long way to go yet, but it was very exciting stuff and I can’t wait to get into it.”

Penfold was called into the 50-over World Cup team for the home tournament in March last year, as a travelling reserve when Lauren Down was ruled out through injury. But she’s experiencing a new environment as a full member of the team.

“I just feel more involved,” Penfold explains. “Being around the girls a lot more, and being able to train and be there on game day, even throughout these warm-up matches, I think people take it for granted sometimes.

“So it’s great to step back and realise that I’m in the real thing, which is kind of surreal.”

White Ferns bowler Molly Penfold in action during the first ODI against Bangladesh in December last year. Photo / Photosport

At the last World Cup, the White Ferns watched Married at First Sight in their down time, and this tournament it’s Love Island UK. Penfold won’t name who rolls their eyes at the reality show, but hints it’s the older players.

The White Ferns have had three practice games against England before their official warm-up games start this week.

New Zealand bowled England out for 91 in 18.2 overs in the first match, before reaching 92/9 to win by one wicket. The second and third games were a lot more challenging (one played in 35 degrees Celcius heat), and England won them both comfortably.

Penfold says the conditions were a lot different to New Zealand pitches.

“It was something we had to adapt to as a bowling group,” she says. The Ferns spinners are being helped out by Craig Howard.

“But we’ve had a lot of chats, we’ve trained a few times now in those conditions so we have a pretty good idea of how they play and how every pitch is going to be a bit different.

“I think it’s just being adaptable and flexible around those conditions and just playing to the best of our abilities.”

It will be the first World Cup for Sawyer, who took over after the disappointing home World Cup and then led the team to Commonwealth Games bronze in the T20 format.

The players are full of praise for Sawyer, who has a speciality in fast bowling as well.

“Ben’s been amazing, he has so much knowledge of the game and of the women’s game especially, and how pace bowling is developing in the women’s game,” Penfold says.

“He has a lot of knowledge and a lot of tips and tricks to share, so I take in as much information as I can with him.”

Penfold also compliments Sawyer’s optimistic outlook on the team.

“In the second warm-up game against England, it was a tough game to play, we lost by a good few runs and the first thing he said was positive,” says Penfold.

“His outlook on the game is incredible and just the way he looks at it is something different and probably something we’ve been needing as well.”

There’s a 15-strong White Ferns team competing in South Africa, with Penfold and spinner Eden Carson attending their first World Cups, while Fran Jonas and Georgia Plimmer come from the team who just played in the U19 World Cup, also in South Africa.

“In this group there’s a lot of knowledge around from the senior girls, but there’s also the other side - there’s a lot of us newbies,” 21-year-old Penfold says.

“It’s real exciting to see and to be a part of as well, just knowing how far the women’s game has come in such a short amount of time.”

Molly Penfold with a young fan. Photo / Photosport

Penfold always wore the number 15 on her shirt, but had to find a new number when she made the White Ferns, as 15 belonged to veteran wicketkeeper Katey Martin.

“I did have to take the backseat and wait for her to give it up,” Penfold laughs. “But we had a few chats about it and it’s a huge honour that she very willingly, with open arms, gave me her number.

“She’s an incredible woman and she brought so much energy, experience and knowledge and a great attitude into this team. There’s always a special place for her in this White Ferns group.”

Outside cricket, Penfold is doing part-time study at home in Auckland through Massey University, studying occupational health and safety.

“It’s just something that I want to chip away at, just be good to have in my back pocket once cricket ends,” she says.

She also does casual work for the Blind Foundation, a family passion for the Penfolds as they’ve just finished puppy-raising a guide dog for 15 months.

But Molly’s focus is on cricket, as she prepares for her first pinnacle event.

“It’s great to have coaches and people around you who support you in what you do and always back you,” she says.

“Ben’s very reassuring about how things are going with me, and he’s always willing to help. To also have the support from Sophie [Devine] and Suzie [Bates], as captains and co-captains, is amazing.

“Just knowing that your hard work’s paid off, and you’ve made the T20 squad, it’s great. It’s still hard to believe. I can’t really put into words at this point, but it’s a great feeling to have.”

