Ben Stokes dives to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. Photosport

Ben Stokes dives to make his ground during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. Photosport

A century of days from the start of the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup and an official draw has finally emerged.

The Black Caps will open the tournament in Ahmedabad against England on October 5 in a repeat of the 2019 final.

They then move through matches in Hyderabad, two in Chennai, two in Dharamsala, before a fixture in Pune and two more in Bengaluru to finish the round robin.

The 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad will also host India and Pakistan on October 15 and Australia and England on November 4.

Black Caps schedule

Thursday October 5

Black Caps v England, 9.30pm

Monday October 9

Black Caps v Qualifier 1, 9.30pm

Saturday October 14

Black Caps v Bangladesh, 6pm

Wednesday October 18

Black Caps v Afghanistan, 9.30pm

Sunday October 22

Black Caps v India, 9.30pm

Saturday October 28

Black Caps v Australia, 6pm

Wednesday November 1

Black Caps v South Africa, 9.30pm

Saturday November 4

Black Caps v Pakistan, 6.30pm

Thursday November 9

Black Caps v Qualifier 2, 9.30pm

Wednesday November 15

Semifinal 1

Thursday November 16

Semifinal 2

Sunday November 19

Cricket World Cup final











