A century of days from the start of the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup and an official draw has finally emerged.
The Black Caps will open the tournament in Ahmedabad against England on October 5 in a repeat of the 2019 final.
They then move through matches in Hyderabad, two in Chennai, two in Dharamsala, before a fixture in Pune and two more in Bengaluru to finish the round robin.
The 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad will also host India and Pakistan on October 15 and Australia and England on November 4.
Black Caps schedule
Thursday October 5
Black Caps v England, 9.30pm
Monday October 9
Black Caps v Qualifier 1, 9.30pm
Saturday October 14
Black Caps v Bangladesh, 6pm
Wednesday October 18
Black Caps v Afghanistan, 9.30pm
Sunday October 22
Black Caps v India, 9.30pm
Saturday October 28
Black Caps v Australia, 6pm
Wednesday November 1
Black Caps v South Africa, 9.30pm
Saturday November 4
Black Caps v Pakistan, 6.30pm
Thursday November 9
Black Caps v Qualifier 2, 9.30pm
Wednesday November 15
Semifinal 1
Thursday November 16
Semifinal 2
Sunday November 19
Cricket World Cup final