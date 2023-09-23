The All Blacks wrap up their week in France’s wine capital as NZ Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier look at how the team has made the most of their longest-ever break between World Cup matches. Video / NZ Herald

The ICC has revealed how much the winners of the 13th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup will take home along with the glory of winning the tournament.

The champions of the 10-team tournament are set to earn $6.7 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The runners-up will receive $3.3m, while the losing semifinalists will get $1.3m each from the total prize pot of $16.7m. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from October 5.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive $67,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of $167,000.

These figures are the same as the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.

The Black Caps continue their last pre-World Cup series in Bangladesh on Saturday night at 8pm (NZT), after the first match of three in their ODI series against Bangladesh was washed out by rain.

New Zealand will be monitoring the situation of pace bowler Tim Southee - who broke a bone in his right thumb in the fourth one-day international against England at Lord’s.

Southee has been selected in New Zealand’s 15-man squad for the World Cup. The Black Caps open the tournament against defending champion England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Southee will be battling with fellow pacers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for places in the New Zealand team, should he make it to the World Cup.

Similarly, the Black Caps will be watching injured captain Kane Williamson’s progress as he makes his way back from knee surgery.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said he felt they had the right balance in the squad.

“As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament.”

The squad’s first warm-up fixture is against Pakistan on September 29 in Hyderabad before they open the tournament on October 5 against England.



