Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

A pioneering moment for White Ferns Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine at the maiden Indian Premier League women’s cricket auction.

Kerr has sold to the Mumbai Indians for $192,000, Devine will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $96,000.

Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and all other New Zealand internationals missed out.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has topped the bidding at $653,000 for RCB.

Ash Gardner watches herself get auctioned off for A$558,000!



Ellyse Perry was - no surprises here - in the nets when she went under the hammer #T20WorldCup #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ar3xhKGEB0 — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) February 13, 2023

$557,000



That is what the Gugurat Giants have just paid to acquire the services of AUS all-rounder Ash Gardner at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction



Safe to say women’s cricket has changed forever … and good luck to them 👏



🏏 #WPLAuction — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) February 13, 2023

The scenes from the #WPLAuction are making my heart sing. What a moment for cricket... not only women’s cricket - all cricket. If you invest in women, you invest in the future of young girls & that can only grow the game. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) February 13, 2023

Highest overall bids

Smriti Mandhana - Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.4 crore ($653,000)

Nat Sciver-Brunt - Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore ($610,000)

Ash Gardner - Gujarat Giants for 3.2 crore ($610,000)

Deepti Sharma - UP Warriorz for 2.6 crore ($495,000)

Jemimah Rodrigues - Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore ($420,000)