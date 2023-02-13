Voyager 2022 media awards
Cricket: White Ferns stars win big in maiden Indian Premier League women’s auction

Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

A pioneering moment for White Ferns Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine at the maiden Indian Premier League women’s cricket auction.

Kerr has sold to the Mumbai Indians for $192,000, Devine will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $96,000.

Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and all other New Zealand internationals missed out.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has topped the bidding at $653,000 for RCB.

Highest overall bids

Smriti Mandhana - Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.4 crore ($653,000)

Nat Sciver-Brunt - Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore ($610,000)

Ash Gardner - Gujarat Giants for 3.2 crore ($610,000)

Deepti Sharma - UP Warriorz for 2.6 crore ($495,000)

Jemimah Rodrigues - Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore ($420,000)

