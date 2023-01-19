Bernadine Bezuidenhout in action during the Super Smash this month. Photo / photosport.nz

After taking two years off cricket to focus on her health, Bernadine Bezuidenhout has played her way into the White Ferns’ T20 World Cup squad.

The Northern Districts wicketkeeper was this morning named as the sole new face in New Zealand’s 15-strong squad to contest next month’s tournament in South Africa.

Bezuidenhout is no stranger to international cricket, having played nine T20Is and nine ODIs since switching allegiance from South Africa and making her White Ferns debut in 2018.

But the 29-year-old only this summer returned to the field after recovering from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport), a condition that affects many female athletes.

Bezuidenhout quickly showed enough ability with bat and gloves to catch the eye of coach Ben Sawyer, who had been experimenting with his wicketkeeping options following the retirement of veteran Katey Martin.

Teenager Izzy Gaze was behind the stumps when the White Ferns won bronze at the Commonwealth Games and claimed a series victory in the West Indies, though her glovework left room for improvement.

Wellington keeper Jess McFadyen was then handed a debut in last month’s home clash with Bangladesh but fell ill moments before the match and was unable to take the field.

That gave batting mainstay Maddy Green a chance to assume the extra responsibility and, wicketkeeping for the first time at international level, she produced a serviceable series in a one-sided triumph.

More importantly, Green wearing the gloves allowed the White Ferns to play an extra batter, and she would seem likely to continue the role in South Africa.

But Bezuidenhout may yet have a say in that. She impressed in rapid time since her return, scoring a second list A century in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and earning selection in the New Zealand XI side who faced Bangladesh in November.

Now, with McFadyen missing out, the former South Africa international will offer Sawyer an experienced - and skilful - option at wicketkeeper.

“For the past seven or eight months, we’ve been looking to establish a brand of cricket which we believe spectators will enjoy and, at the same time, gives us the best possible chance of success in major tournaments,” Sawyer said.

“With both the bat in hand and her work behind the stumps, we believe that Bernie will contribute positively to that style of play.

“Bernie has already shown this season what she can do, and we think that her previous international experience will stand her in good stead in this World Cup.

“She has gone on quite a journey to return to cricket this season and we’re really looking forward to welcoming her back into the White Ferns environment.”

Sophie Devine will be fit to captain the side despite failing to feature for Wellington in their last three Super Smash fixtures, a precaution taken to protect a minor foot injury.

Fran Jonas was another doubt, with a calf injury seeing her withdrew from the New Zealand squad currently contesting the U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. But the left-arm spinner should be fit for the senior tournament and, alongside Georgia Plimmer, will remain in South Africa and link up with the White Ferns when they arrive.

Preparations will begin with three practice matches against England, before official warm-up games against the West Indies and England. New Zealand’s tournament then starts with a transtasman clash against Australia on February 12, and Sawyer is satisfied with how his side are tracking.

“We speak a lot about roles and matchups in our side, and I believe that we have a lot of quality options to cover all that will be thrown up against us,” the coach said. “I’ve also been pleased with the way the squad have been performing for their teams in the Super Smash, and we’re now looking for them to transfer that form on the ground in South Africa.”

White Ferns T20 World Cup squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.