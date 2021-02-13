Cricket: Wellington Firebirds claim back-to-back Twenty20 Super Smash titles with win over Canterbury Kings

Devon Conway led the Firebirds to victory. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps batsman Devon Conway played a match-winning innings as the Wellington Firebirds claimed back-to-back Twenty20 Super Smash titles with a five-wicket win over the Canterbury Kings.

Conway carried his bat, finishing unbeaten on 93 off 63 balls, and fittingly hit the winning runs, driving Will Williams through backward point for four to seal the title with two balls to spare.

Conway had support from Troy Johnson (28 off 15), Jimmy Neesham (18 off 12) and Jamie Gibson (16 not out off 10), after Canterbury had removed the dangerous Finn Allen early for 16, and Tom Blundell for a second-ball duck.

It made for a difficult chase after Canterbury had earlier posted 175-8, led by Chad Bowes (37 off 23), Daryl Mitchell (35 off 24), Henry Shipley (29 off 15) and to a lesser extent Cole McConchie (44 off 39).

It could have been enough, especially when Wellington needed 21 from the final two overs, but three boundaries off Matt Henry's penultimate over left just six needed off Williams' final over and Conway's class shone through.

Here's how the match unfolded: