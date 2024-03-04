The sponsors will be thinking again about parking their car outside the boundary. Video / Sky Sport

Australian cricket star Ellyse Perry proved a smash hit during the latest Women’s Premier League clash in Bengaluru, sending a six straight through the window of a sponsor’s car.

The RCB batter struck a six off UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma over the midwicket boundary where it kept traveling straight into the window of a Tata Punch EV which was parked inside the stadium for product placement.

“I think she should get that vehicle. You break it you keep it,” the commentator said.

Perry was out a few balls later for 58 as RCB made a huge 198 for three, led by captain Smriti Mandhana’s 80 from 50 balls.

White Fern Sophie Devine took 2-37 as the UP Warriorz fell 23 runs short in their chase.



