Cricket: Sir Richard Hadlee's message to Ajaz Patel after 10-wicket haul

Ajaz Patel hits ten wickets in second Black Caps v India test. Source / Sky Sport

New Zealand's greatest test bowler Sir Richard Hadlee has passed on his congratulations to Black Caps bowler Ajaz Patel after the spinner became just the third player in test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Patel joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in cricketing lore when he took 10-119 to dismiss India in the second test in Mumbai.

Hadlee previously held the greatest bowling figures by a New Zealander after taking 9-52 against Australia at the Gabba in 1985.

"Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch; a well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket.

"To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed. Good luck to him and the team in the second innings."

Hadlee finished with 15 wickets for the match in the 1985 victory over Australia, something Patel will be looking to better when India continue their second innings in Mumbai this afternoon.

The hosts lead New Zealand by 332 runs with 10 wickets in hand.