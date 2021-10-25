Cricket: 'Shocking' online abuse in aftermath of Pakistan's T20 World Cup demolition

Virat Kohli. Photo / Getty

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami was subjected to "shocking" and "disgusting" online abuse following Sunday evening's shock loss to Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan combined for an unbeaten 152-run partnership to chase India's target with 10 wickets to spare at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was Pakistan's first victory over India at an ICC event.

Shami, the only Muslim player in India's side, finished with bowling figures of 0/43 from 3.5 overs, conceding seven boundaries in an expensive spell.

Moments after the historic defeat, several Indian cricket fans took to social media to pass derogatory comments about Shami.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a "traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Former Indian better VVX Laxman posted on Twitter: "Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support Shami and the Indian team."

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan plays a shot as Rishabh Pant of India looks on. Photo / Getty

Indian legend Virender Sehwag tweeted: "The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted: "This crap needs to stop."

Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, wrote on Twitter: "Team India your BLM knee-taking counts for nothing if you can't stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media."

Shami has represented India in 13 T20 internationals, claiming 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.91.

Really upsetting & disgusting #islamophobia & hate speech online against #MohammedShami after India lost out to #Pakistan in a cricket match. Calling him a Pakistani agent & spy. Sickening.

I hope #ViratKohli the #India cricket team & @BCCI speak out after they #taketheknee — Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) October 25, 2021

Really heartening to see #India take the knee in support of #BLM and against racism.

The vile targeting of #MohammedShami for India’s #T20 loss is pure bigotry and racism.

The @BCCI & @imVkohli must call out this hate.

Root out racism in cricket and #StandWithShami — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) October 25, 2021

What is happening to Mohammed Shami is totally unacceptable. If the team can't even stand up for their own teammate it is shameful. Instead of taking a knee it may help if they grew a spine. #T20WorldCup #MohammedShami — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) October 25, 2021

Cricket clashes between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan frequently heighten tensions between the neighbours, who have fought three wars since their independence in 1947.

People set off celebratory gunfire in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi after the famous win, while hundreds ignited firecrackers in Muslim-majority Indian city Kashmir, where troops are fighting an insurgency.