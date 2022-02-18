Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Ross Taylor has sent a not-so-subtle reminder to cricket fans that, while he may have retired from test cricket, he's still a world-class 50-over batsman; after a record-breaking innings in the Ford Trophy.

Taylor's test match career ended last month with a fairytale finish in Christchurch and just three scheduled ODI matches remain - against The Netherlands - as opportunities for a fitting Black Caps swan-song. However, Taylor seems determined to take every opportunity to turn this summer of cricket into a memorable one all round.

Central Districts were sent in to bat by the Wellington Firebirds on Friday as part of a rain-reduced fixture at Pukekura Park. With just 29 overs available to set a total, Taylor had little time to waste when he came to the crease in the 11th over.

Taylor proceeded to dismantle a young Wellington bowling attack, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as part of a 49-ball century; the fastest in Ford Trophy history.

Ross Taylor was in vintage form for his Central Districts side. Photo / Photosport

Taylor's knock beat out former Black Cap Peter Fulton's previous 50-ball record in Rangiora and helped his side to an incredible total of 310/5.

Central Districts went on to win the game after restricting Wellington to 184/6 from the 20 overs they were able to complete, scoring a 43-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Remarkably, Taylor's record was almost immediately eclipsed by Wellington captain Michael Bracewell who scored 93 from 42-balls before being undone by Jayden Lennox.

Ross Taylor's final match for the Black Caps is scheduled for April 4 at Seddon Park in his home town of Hamilton.