Cricket: Rain delays frustrate as England fight back in opening day of fourth Ashes test

Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing David Warner in the fourth Ashes test. Photo / Getty Images.

Day one of the New Year's Test in Sydney was marred by four separate rain delays, frustrating players, officials and fans.

Wet weather has been forecast for much of the fourth match of this summer's Ashes series, and only 46.5 overs took place at the SCG on Wednesday, with England bowler's claiming three wickets between the rain breaks.

Australia looked well in control early at the SCG, putting on 51 runs before David Warner fell to Stuart Broad for 30.

With Marnus Labuschagne joining Marcus Harris at the crease, the Australians added another 50 runs before England veteran James Anderson dismissed Harris for 38.

Coming from over the wicket, Anderson got the Kookaburra to nip away from the left-hander, and the outside edge was caught by skipper Joe Root at first slip.

Australian sports journalist Jon Ralph, summed up the wicket, tweeting: "Jimmy Anderson is a dead set freak. Never gives up. Nearly always finds a way. So much admiration for the way he goes about it."

The very next over, Labuschagne was removed in similar circumstances to last week's MCG test, with Mark Wood finding the Australian No.3's outside edge with a delivery that was short of a good length outside off.

The hosts were suddenly three down, with Australian vice-captain Steve Smith and returning batter Usman Khawaja at the crease.

Khawaja, playing his first test match in more than two years, received a warm welcome from the Sydney crowd.

Khawaja finished the day unbeaten on four - with a boundary his sole scoring shot in 22 deliveries - and will start day two alongside Steve Smith (6*) at the crease with Australia 126-3, providing the weather allows for play.