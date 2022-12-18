Australia celebrate a wicket during day two of the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

Australia celebrate a wicket during day two of the first test against South Africa. Photo / Getty

Australia have defeated South Africa by six wickets within two days as Gabba’s green monster pitch wreaked havoc on both batting line-ups.

It was just the second time in history a test match in Australia had been decided in the space of two days.

Many experts hit out at the Gabba pitch given the excessive amount of movement it provided the bowlers during the first test of the series.

“The pitch is just a little too juicy,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket. “You just need to have luck to make runs - apart from Travis Head no one has looked likely with the bat.

“I’d have to say this pitch will get a below average (ICC) rating unfortunately.”

All up 34 wickets were taken inside six sessions as the pitch caused absolute mayhem.

The nightmare pitch was a worst-case scenario for David Warner whose form slump continued in horror fashion.

The Aussie opener now heads to the MCG for his 100th Test with his confidence at an all time low after just three runs across two innings in Brisbane.