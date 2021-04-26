Cricket: Pat Cummins to stay in IPL after incredible gesture in Indian COVID battle

Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummins.

While some of his countrymen look for a way out of India and the IPL as the nation's COVID crisis deepens, Aussie superstar quick Pat Cummins has vowed to stay and donated $50,000 to help the nation fight the outbreak.

Aussies Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have already pulled out of the tournament as India's COVID-19 crisis spirals out of control.

COVID patients are dying on the pavement outside hospitals as India buckles under a devastating "tsunami" of the virus — with experts warning the nation could see one million virus-related deaths by August.

More than a million people have been infected with the virus in the last four days.

Australia is considering tougher restrictions for those travelling from India, with fears for Aussie players that they could be stranded in the nation.

But the man many tip to be Australia's next Test captain has promised to stay, releasing a statement to explain his decision.

It also revealed he was making a huge donation, calling for other players to donate to the PM Cares Fund, kicking it off with $50,000.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met,'' the statement read.

"To know so many are suffering so greatly at this time saddens me greatly.'

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund", specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone."

Cummins is on a massive deal in the IPL, having broken the record for the highest contract last year when he was picked up for $A3.2 million by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

While he hasn't necessarily been the destroyer with the ball, he did pick up 30 runs in an over in a scintillating knock last week.

But his generous donation comes just days after Cummins' fiance Becky Boston revealed the pair were expecting their first child.

Social media has shared an outpouring of appreciation for the Aussie superstar.

