Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 3-12 on day three to boost Bangladesh’s chances of a stunning series-levelling win by reducing India to 45-4 as the touring team chased a victory target of 145 in the second cricket test.

Promoted all-rounder Axar Patel was unbeaten on 26 for India, who won the first test by 188 runs, on a tricky, turning surface in Mirpur, while nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat was three not out.

Bangladesh have never beaten India in a test, losing 10 tests - all by comfortable margins - and drawing two, with this promising to be the tighest test yet between the two subcontinent nations.

Four of the Indian top five were out for single figures after captain Shakib Al Hasan made the initial breakthrough by dismissing KL Rahul for two.

Mehidy then got in on the act, having Cheteshwar Pujara stumped for six.

Mehidy also had Shubman Gill stumped by Nurul Hasan for seven before removing talisman Virat Kohli for one as he was caught at short leg.

”The wicket is difficult but if one of the batters can play a long innings we can win,” India paceman Mohammed Siraj said, with India still favourites to knock off the 100 further runs required, but in a slightly perilous position few expected going into the chase.

”Axar looks positive. We hope he will carry on and then we have Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who are in form.”

Earlier, Liton Das hit 73 and Zakir Hasan, playing in his second test, made 51 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Liton was dropped twice by Kohli, who also spilled a chance off Nurul (31).

Liton put on 46 with Nurul and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who scored 31 not out, after Bangladesh had been reduced to 113-6.

After resuming on 7-0, Bangladesh made a poor start to the day when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin trapped opener Najmul Hossain lbw for five.

But Liton and Zakir held the innings together as left-arm spinner Axar worked his way through the batting order with 3-68.

”It’s important to win the game and draw the series,” Liton said. “We know batting in the fourth innings is always tougher on this wicket so we are confident of winning. They still need 100 runs and things won’t be easy. If we can take two wickets early it will be our game.”

