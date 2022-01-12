Voyager 2021 media awards
Cricket: How the Black Caps rated in the drawn test series against Bangladesh

5 minutes to read
Ross Taylor capped off his test career with the last wicket as the Black Caps won the second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sport

By
Niall Anderson

Twelve players pulled on the whites for the Black Caps in their drawn test series with Bangladesh. Niall Anderson rates how they performed.

Tom Latham - 8

Stats: 267 runs at 89

Tom Latham made amends for a poor first test with a brilliant second test. Photo / Photosport
Tom Latham made amends for a poor first test with a brilliant second test. Photo / Photosport

Failed in the

