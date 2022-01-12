Ross Taylor capped off his test career with the last wicket as the Black Caps won the second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sport

Ross Taylor capped off his test career with the last wicket as the Black Caps won the second test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sport

Twelve players pulled on the whites for the Black Caps in their drawn test series with Bangladesh. Niall Anderson rates how they performed.

Tom Latham - 8

Stats: 267 runs at 89

Tom Latham made amends for a poor first test with a brilliant second test. Photo / Photosport

Failed in the first test, with scores of one and 14 while also copping criticism for his captaincy as Bangladesh roared to a famous upset. More than made amends in the second test, becoming the second New Zealander to reach 250 twice in a test career, and quashing captaincy criticism by giving Ross Taylor the ball to claim the final wicket. Latham took the pressure-filled final catch as well, as part of a superb test which saw him snare six grabs.

Will Young - 8

Stats: 175 runs at 58.3

Will Young made 50 in every innings against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

The most consistent player in the test series, Young produced scores of 52, 69 and 54 to provide the Black Caps with three solid platforms at the top of the order. He now has five fifties in seven tests, and while a debut century will be sorely sought, there should be no complaints about Young's steady hand as he makes the opening spot his own.

Devon Conway – 9

Stats: 244 runs at 81.3

Devon Conway made his customary first-innings century in both tests. Photo / Photosport

Continued the somewhat bizarre start to his test career, where he averages 113 in his first innings and 14 in his second. His 122 in the first innings of the first test was wasted, but his 109 in the second test was not, and it should have been an even greater total if not for Latham selling him down the river in a terrible runout. Is set to move down to No 4 when Kane Williamson returns, and there's no doubt he'll shine wherever he's asked to bat.

Ross Taylor – 6

Stats: 99 runs at 33, 1 wicket for 0 runs

Ross Taylor was an all-rounder all along, who knew. Photo / Getty

Scratchy returns of 31, 40 and 28 showed the time was right for Taylor to take his bow and depart test cricket, but the scenes of celebration when he finished his test career with a wicket showed why he'll be so missed.

Henry Nicholls – 5

Stats: 75 runs at 25

Henry Nicholls made all of his runs in the first innings. Photo / Photosport

Made all of his runs in the first innings of the first test, where he was let down by a tail-order collapse while looking in good nick. He followed that knock with a second-ball duck and a fourth-ball duck to continue a patchy spell of form.

Daryl Mitchell – 4

Stats: 3 runs at 3, 1 wicket at 18

Daryl Mitchell claimed his second test wicket. Photo / Getty

Brought into the team for the second test to strengthen the batting lineup on a wicket where spin wasn't required, Mitchell failed with the bat, but picked up his second test wicket and celebrated with his usual passion.

Tom Blundell – 4

Stats: 68 runs at 34

Tom Blundell counter-attacked in the second test to stop a streak of poor batting displays. Photo / Photosport

Concerns over Blundell's recent performances started to bubble to the surface after he failed twice in the first test, while not looking particularly sharp behind the stumps. A counter-attacking 57 off 60 balls against a tired bowling attack probably flatters his contribution to this series, but an excellent one-handed catch down the legside in the second innings was a more promising sign.

Rachin Ravindra - 3

Stats: 20 runs at 10, 0 wickets for 67 runs

Rachin Ravindra was tidy but went wicketless in the first test. Photo / Photosport

Bowled 28 tidy overs without success at the Mount, but couldn't perform with the bat and now averages just 14.6 in six test innings. The 22-year-old's inclusion in the side is still based more on potential than output thus far, and while his lack of wickets can easily be excused on New Zealand pitches, his lack of runs is of more concern ahead of tough upcoming tests.

Kyle Jamieson – 6

Stats: 8 wickets at 25.5, 10 runs at 5

Kyle Jamieson's usual performances were just out of reach against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

Had his first prolonged slump with the ball, bowling more than 50 overs between the test against India in Mumbai and the match at the Mount before he finally got a wicket. Looked more like himself in the second test, taking two first-innings wickets then cleaning up the tail in the second, but has come back down to earth with the bat, lengthening New Zealand's tail.

Tim Southee – 6

Stats: 7 wickets at 31, 6 runs at 3

Tim Southee struggled in the first test but shone in the second. Photo / Getty

Much like Jamieson, Southee struggled to break through between Mumbai and the Mount in unfavourable conditions, but found it more to his liking at Hagley Oval where he ripped through the Bangladesh top order and set the Black Caps on their way to victory.

Neil Wagner – 7

Stats: 6 wickets at 34.1

Neil Wagner was the only bowler to make early breakthroughs in the first test. Photo / Photosport

Wagner's stats don't give justice to his performances, especially in the first test where for long periods he was the only bowler who looked dangerous, taking the first three wickets while the rest of his teammates took until the 89th over to take their first scalp. Wagner played the same role in the second innings of the second test, making key breakthroughs and ensuring the visitors didn't drag the match into a fourth day.

Trent Boult – 8

Stats: 9 wickets at 19.3, 17 runs at 17

Trent Boult brought up his 300th test wicket in the second test. Photo / Photosport

Took four wickets in the first test when the damage had mostly been done, but his contributions were more timely in the second as he toppled the top order for his ninth five-wicket bag, in the process becoming just the fourth New Zealander to take 300 test wickets. However, Boult is just as keen on holding the record for the most test runs while batting at No 11, and his 17 runs this series brings him to 589 – just 34 off the record held by Muttiah Muralitharan.