White Ferns huddle. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have named four debutants in their Commonwealth Games squad, confirming the youth movement suggested when several senior players were last month axed from the contract list.

A women's Twenty20 competition will be played in Birmingham for the first time, with cricket having not featured at the Games since New Zealand's men won bronze in a 50-over tournament at Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

The White Ferns will be led by captain Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green, all of whom were integral players in the team who failed to reach the knockout stages of this year's home ODI World Cup.

Complementing that quartet in the 15-strong squad named today were four new faces - batter Georgia Plimmer, off-spinner Eden Carson and wicket-keepers Izzy Gaze and Jess McFadyen.

Those players will be tasked with filling the shoes of the vastly experienced group New Zealand Cricket omitted from the central contract list - batter Amy Satterthwaite, fast bowler Lea Tahuhu and off-spinner Frankie Mackay, along with retired wicket-keeper Katey Martin.

The 15-strong touring party comprises two wicket-keepers in McFadyen and Gaze; three spinners in Kerr, Carson and Fran Jonas, a pace-bowling quartet of Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Hayley Jensen, and a batting spine of Bates, Devine, Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday.

Today's announcement coincides with the team's first winter training camp at Bay Oval, where Devine said she felt an atmosphere of excitement as they prepared for the Games.

"We can't wait to get on the plane," Devine said. "To be the first women's cricket team to represent the country at a global event like the Commonwealth Games is truly an honour.

"It's been great to get the group back together this week at Bay Oval and our new squad members are finding their feet and fitting in well."

Bates is the one player with previous Games experience, having represented New Zealand in basketball at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. She said the experience was special, and unusual in terms of being in a team within a team.

"Being part of a wider New Zealand team makes you even more proud to wear the Silver Fern," said Bates. "You feel like you're part of something big. To be in the same team as New Zealand's top athletes from all the different sports is something really special."

New Zealand women's cricket squad for Commonwealth Games: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.