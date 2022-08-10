Former South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen died overnight following a car crash. He was 73.
Cricket South Africa announced Koertzen's death but gave no details of the incident other than to say the renowned umpire died following a car accident on Tuesday morning.
Koertzen stood in 108 tests, a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 T20s over an 18-year career.
His first test was in South Africa's first home series back in international cricket in 1992 after a 22-year ban because of apartheid. He retired in 2010.
Koertzen was famous for his unique method of giving a batter out, where he'd slowly raise his left arm with his finger pointing at the batter. It became known as the "slow finger of death." He was one of cricket's most respected umpires.
"The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game," said Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki, who paid tribute to Koertzen's "selfless dedication and commitment."
South Africa's Algoa FM radio station reported that Koertzen and three other people were killed in a head-on collision near the town of Riversdale in the Western Cape province.
Koertzen was returning to his home in the Eastern Cape province after playing in a golf tournament when the crash happened, the station said.
Umpire and long-time colleague Aleem Dar paid tribute to Koertzen: "It is a very big loss foremost for his family and then for South Africa and cricket. I stood in so many games with him. He was not only very good as an umpire but also an excellent colleague, always very cooperative on field and also always willing to help off the field. Because of the way he was, he was also well respected by the players."
Australian great Jason Gillespie wrote: "RIP Rudy- very good umpire, nice man. Thoughts are with his family and friends."
Indian star Virender Sehwag wrote: "Vale Rudi Koertzen! Om Shanti. Condolences to his family. Had a great relation with him. Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me saying, "Play sensibly, I want to watch your batting".