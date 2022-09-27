Michael Slater has been a TV commentator with Channel 7 and Channel 9 in his post-playing career. Photo / Getty

Former Australian cricket star Michael Slater is reportedly in hospital after being arrested for allegedly breaching bail.

The 52-year-old was arrested at a home on Sydney's northern beaches on Thursday night after a woman made multiple triple-0 calls, The Australian first reported.

The former opening batter and high profile TV commentator with Channel 7 and Channel 9 is reported to have been taken to a northern beaches police station before being rushed to hospital for a mental health assessment.

NSW Police have applied for an interim apprehended-violence order to protect the woman he was with at the time of his arrest.

Slater is prohibited from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the 53-year-old woman, who is a beauty therapist, The Australian reports.

He cannot be within 100m of the woman's home or workplace.

NSW Police issued a statement to news.com.au.

"About 9.30pm on Thursday 22 September 2022, officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command responded to a report of a male allegedly causing a disturbance at a house at Wyuna Avenue, Freshwater," the statement read.

"Police arrived and spoke with a 52-year-old man who was not a resident of the premises. The man was arrested after police detected he was allegedly in breach of bail.

"He was taken to Manly Police Station and later conveyed to Northern Beaches Hospital for assessment. Inquiries continue."

Michael Slater in better times, as an opening batter for Australia. Photo / Getty

Slater was already living with strict bail conditions following multiple assault, stalking and breaching bail charges.

Slater made headlines last month when an ex-partner came forward with disturbing text messages he is alleged to have sent which included revenge porn threats.

The latest alleged incident follows multiple other charges being laid by police.

The former star allegedly assaulted a man at Frenchs Forest on Sydney's northern beaches on July 18. He is defending the charges.

He is facing two counts of common assault and one count of attempt to stalk or intimidate intend fear of physical or mental harm.

The alleged behaviour came four days after police rushed to the 52-year-old's Manly home on July 14.

He was brought to hospital where he remained until being taken to Manly police station on July 18 and charged with breaching his bail. Police had rushed to his Sydney home on July 14 over a concern for his welfare before he was transported in an ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital.

At the time of the alleged incident on July 18 he was granted strict conditional bail, meaning he must stay away from alcohol and drugs and be of good behaviour.

Slater is also banned from contacting complainants who have apprehended violence orders against him.

He was charged in May with assault and stalking/intimidating a woman following an incident the month prior and has pleaded not guilty.

Charges relating to a separate incident in 2021 were dismissed on mental health grounds earlier this year.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.