Finn Allen scored his maiden ton against Scotland. Photo / Getty

Black Caps opener Finn Allen scored his maiden Twenty20 ton for New Zealand as the side cruised to an opening 68-run win over Scotland in Edinburgh this morning.

The 23-year-old playing in his tenth match made 101 off just 56 balls with 36 of those runs coming from sixes. Batting first, Allen and Martin Guptill (40) put on 85 for the opening wicket to launch a strong platform for the middle order to get New Zealand past 200.

Guptill (3399) became the highest run scorer in Twenty20 history when he passed Rohit Sharma's 3379 in eight fewer innings.

Glenn Phillip (23), Daryl Mitchell (23) and Jimmy Neesham (30) all contributed as the Black Caps finished on 225 for five.

Scotland also had a decent start with George Munsey (28) and Calum MacLeod (33) putting on 62 before the spin of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner turned the match New Zealand's way.

Sodhi finished with 4-28 including three of the four wickets along with Santner's 2-23 as Scotland finished on 157 for eight.

More to come...