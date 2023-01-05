A man in the crowd of the Auckland Aces v Central Stags match makes a stunner of a catch off Ross Taylor while holding a kid. Video / Spark Sport

Ross Taylor may have led Central Districts to victory over Auckland with a six-riddled half century, but a catch in the crowd was the real show-stopper in Thursday’s Super Smash action.

The recently retired Taylor smacked four sixes as part of his eighth 50 in just 39 appearances in Super Smash cricket, with one of those caught spectacularly by a crowd-member: one-handed, while carrying a young child.

On 13 and enduring a characteristic slow start to his innings, Taylor whipped out his trademark slog to cow-corner to kick-start his day. Waiting for the shot, just beyond a fence past the boundary at Pukekura Park, was a man who showed extreme coordination and focus to snatch the ball on the full. In fact, his catch was executed so smoothly the child he was carrying remained completely oblivious to his remarkable feat.

“What a catch! Kid in hand, left mitt, that is the take of the season so far,” Spark Sport commentator Katey Martin pronounced as the action occurred.

Taylor was eventually dismissed for exactly 50, but his innings was enough to lift his side to the four-wicket victory and a place equal on points with Wellington at the top of the league standings.

For the season, Taylor is averaging 22.50 for Central Districts but seems to be rounding into form with 80 runs from 54-balls over his past two appearances after largely struggling to find his stroke during the Ford Trophy and opening Super Smash matches.