Jonny Bairstow's badly bruised leg after his costly round of golf. Photos / Instagram, Photosport

Star England batsman Jonny Bairstow has revealed the extent of the freak golf injury that ruled him out of this month's T20 World Cup.

Bairstow broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle while on the course a month ago north of Leeds, just hours after being named in England's squad for the World Cup in Australia as one of the team's opening bats.

He slipped and overcompensated while trying to regain balance, his efforts producing uncontrollable screams.

"The actual injury was as such ... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, i dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," he wrote on Monday on Instagram. "All in all i have done a proper job on it!"

He had successful surgery more than a week later, and won't play again until next year.

"The first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right," he wrote.

Bairstow was named England's best test player of the summer. He hit four centuries and amassed 681 runs at an average of 75.6 during the best year of his test career.

England are in the same pool as New Zealand for the World Cup, the two sides set to face off November 1st in Brisbane.

The Black Caps named a full strength squad for the tournament as they look to go one step further after making last year's final.

Wellington Firebirds duo Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have been named for their first senior World Cups and are the only new faces from the side that made the final of last year's event in the UAE.

Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place in the squad, after the 30-year-old was called in to replace Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) early in the tournament last October.

Devon Conway has been named as the front-line wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies.

Martin Guptill meanwhile has been selected for a record seventh T20 World Cup.