Amy Satterthwaite celebrates the run out that ended her T20 career. Photo / photosport.nz

The ball ended up appropriately in the hands of Amy Satterthwaite - and she summarily ended Wellington’s stranglehold on the Women’s Super Smash.

The Canterbury Magicians yesterday farewelled a great in magnificent fashion, beating the standard-bearing Blaze by 12 runs at Hagley Oval.

Satterthwaite, who was making her record-breaking 105th - and final - T20 appearance for the province, whipped off the bails on the last ball to conclude both her career and Wellington’s quest for a fifth title in six years.

She still has the remainder of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield to come, but the finality was sinking in for an emotional Satterthwaite following the match.

“It’s extremely special,” the 36-year-old told Spark Sport. “A lot of credit goes to this team, they’ve been outstanding.

“They’re the reason why I came back and played this season - they’re just such a great group to be a part of and it makes you want to keep playing cricket and having so much fun.

“They’ve done that this year, they’ve kept that enjoyment factor there and probably kept me a little bit younger than my greys are showing. It’s such a special day to finish like this.”

That perfect farewell owed much to opener Kate Anderson, who finished an exceptional maiden season with Canterbury by smashing a match-winning 95 runs off 62 balls.

Anderson ended the campaign with a competition-leading 536 runs - scored at an average of 59.55 - to surpass Suzie Bates’ record for most in Women’s Super Smash season.

The 26-year-old was cruelly denied the century her contribution deserved run out while trying to push the pace in the 19th over, but the job had been done.

Set up by Anderson’s 74-run opening stand with Abby Gerken, Canterbury posted 145-9 after opting to bat, surviving a second-ball duck for the departing Satterthwaite.

In reply, Wellington were never able to accelerate to the scoring rate required, as Satterthwaite opened the bowling and nabbed 2-26, ending the match by completing a run out from the final ball.

“This team was exceptional,” Satterthwaite said. “They way that Kate and Abby set the tone at the top, it would be very easy to be nervous but they looked nothing like that. They just really took it to the opposition.

“Every bowler did their job outstandingly - we’ve got Abigail Hotton who wasn’t even born when I started playing for Canterbury, which is a little bit scary, but she looked so calm and composed today. Everyone just did their job, which sums this team up.”

Anderson was thrilled to play her part in that, having spent eight years at Northern Districts before moving south in time to see off Satterthwaite in style.

“We spoke about getting Amy to a final - and what a dream end to her career,” Anderson said. “We were all just stoked we could contribute and get her a win. She’s the best player I’ve ever played with so it’s been amazing learning off her this season, it’s a bit of a shame she’s leaving.”

Canterbury were unable to make it double delight in last night’s men’s final, falling to Northern Districts by seven wickets in a repeat result of the 2022 decider.

The top qualifiers chose to bat first but, facing a bowling attack including Black Caps Neil Wagner (2-22) and Mitchell Santner (3-16), struggled to build significant partnerships as they posted 154-6 from their 20 overs.

Opener Tim Seifert soon ensured the visitors were in control of their chase, collecting 51 from 40, before Santner and Joe Carter finished it off with an unbroken 45-run stand to see their side home with two overs to spare.