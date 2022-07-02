England's Stuart Broad reacts after bowling a delivery. Photo / AP

England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs against India's Jasprit Bumrah in the most expensive over ever bowled in test cricket overnight.

Broad celebrated his 550th test wicket on the second day of the series-deciding fifth test at Edgbaston before his disastrous over late in the first innings.

Bumrah hit Broad for four boundaries and two sixes in the over. The India captain took 29 runs off the over which also cost 5 wides and a no-ball.

With the second new ball only three overs old, Bumrah top-edged Broad for four off the first ball followed by another short delivery which went for 5 wides.

Bumrah got a top-edged six off the third delivery which was signaled a no-ball, and followed it with three successive boundaries, a six and a single off the last ball.

4 5wd 7nb 4 4 4 6 1



The previous record of scoring 28 runs in an over was jointly shared by Brian Lara of the West Indies, George Bailey of Australia and Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, with two of Broad's current England teammates playing an unwanted role.

Bailey hit seamer James Anderson for 28 in Perth in the 2013-14 Ashes, and Maharaj scored his runs against part-time spinner Joe Root in Port Elizabeth in 2020.

Lara hit South Africa spinner Robin Peterson for his 28 in Johannesburg in 2003.

Bumrah finished on 31 not out from 16 balls after India was bowled out for 416.

The 36-year-old Broad ended with 1-89.

Broad was also hit for 36 in a single over in 2007 by India's Yuvraj Singh at the T20 World Cup.