New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dives at the boundary to save a six from England's Dawid Malan during the third T20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dives at the boundary to save a six from England's Dawid Malan during the third T20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo / AP

The Black Caps have ended England’s ambitions of a clean sweep in their Twenty20 series by surging to a 74-run victory in the third match at Edgbaston this morning.

Finn Allen’s 53-ball 83 at the top of the order along with 69 from 34 balls from Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand score 202-5 and set England an imposing target to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

Between them, Allen and Phillips hit 11 sixes as New Zealand passed the 200 mark for the 18th time in T20s - five of which have been in the last 15 months.

England’s big hitters were blunted by some disciplined bowling, with only Jos Buttler (40 off 21 balls) making any real headway as his world champion team was dismissed with nine balls remaining having always been well behind the required run rate.

Fit-again pacer Kyle Jamieson had impressive figures of 3-23 in four overs, along with spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33).

“Much better in all three areas, in a style we expect to see from NZ,” Black Caps skipper Tim Southee said after the win. “Finn’s innings allowed people to bat around him and GP’s [Glenn Phillips] innings on a wicket like that showed his class. First few overs were crucial and allowed the spinners to come through the middle,” he added.

The fourth and final T20 is at Trent Bridge on Wednesday NZT, before the teams play four one-day internationals to warm up for the 50-over Cricket World Cup starting next month.

England won the first T20 by seven wickets on Wednesday and the second match by 95 runs on Friday.