Cricket: Black Caps unfazed by T20 World Cup warm-up loss to England

Martin Guptill plays a shot. Photo / Photosport

England got the better of New Zealand by 13 runs in their T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match in Abu Dhabi.

They posted 163 for six. The Black Caps were dismissed for 150 with Martin Guptill making 41 off 20 deliveries and Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle combining for a 10th wicket stand of 47.

But pace bowler Lockie Ferguson said there was no reason to panic.

"The bowling effort was good, we could've been potentially more clinical at the end but that happens," Ferguson said. "It was a little bit interesting getting up for a warm-up game and you don't sort of see the score kind of thing.

"I think the boys played well, they'll be much better for it, but certainly the halfway mark we felt confident about chasing that down. We gave it a decent go but unfortunately, there was a bit of a collapse in the middle."

Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle running between the wickets. Photo / Photosport

Sodhi's all-round form was a highlight as he took three wickets for 26 in England's 163 for six, removing top four batsmen David Malan, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Ferguson added Sodhi's contribution was the most reassuring aspect of the performance.

"His batting is in nice touch and he bowled very well today and should be pretty stoked going into the comp with that sort of form," he said.

The Black Caps have just under a week to prepare for their tournament opener against Pakistan.