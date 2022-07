The Black Caps celebrate a wicket in their big win over Scotland. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps brushed aside Scotland to sweep the two-match Twenty20 series after posting their highest total in the format before winning by 102 runs.

Batting first the Black Caps made 254 for five, eclipsing their previous high against West Indies in 2018. Mark Chapman made 83 off 44 and Michael Bracewell 61 of 25 as New Zealand hit 18 sixes.

Scotland made 152 for nine with James Neesham (2-9) and Michael Rippon (2-37) the pick of the New Zealand bowlers.