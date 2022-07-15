Black Caps players celebrate after their side's victory over Ireland. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps have done it again, sneaking home against Ireland and winning the third one-day cricket international by a single run.

Ireland looked to be coasting with five overs to go in Dublin, in their hunt to overtake the Black Caps' formidable 360 runs.

But quick wickets and tight bowling meant the Irish still needed 10 runs off the final over, and then three runs off the final ball. They could only scramble through for a bye on the last ball, giving the Kiwis the victory by the slimmest of margins.

It was the second heartbreaking loss for Ireland, who could have won the first ODI if not for the heroics of Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell. In the end, the Black Caps take the series 3-0.

- more to come.

All the action, as it unfolded: