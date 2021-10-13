Cricket: Black Caps greats to square off in Indian Premier League final

Lockie Ferguson took one for 26 from his four overs. Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Former Black Caps captains Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming will square off in the Indian Premier League final after the McCullum-coached Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly avoided one of the great cricketing chokes today.

Chasing 136 to beat the Delhi Capitals in the qualifier, KKR appeared to have paced their chase well, needing 14 off 26 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Then the wickets started tumbling - they lost six wickets for seven runs to need six off two before Rahul Tripathi smacked a six off the penultimate ball for the three wicket win.

Lockie Ferguson earlier took one for 26 from his four overs for Kolkata and was at the crease at the end.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will face Fleming's Chennai Super Kings in Saturday's final. The Super Kings are playing in their ninth final and are seeking a fourth title.