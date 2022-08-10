New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, celebrates with captain Kane Williamson the dismissal of England's Alex Lees during the second day of the third test. Photo / AP

Black Caps veteran Trent Boult is still part of the side's plans for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year after asking for a release from his central contract from New Zealand Cricket.

Boult's time as a regular member of the Black Caps across all three formats has come to an end as he prepares for the team's latest Twenty20 series in the West Indies.

New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues around the world such as the lucrative Indian Premier League.

The 33-year-old fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC, which today agreed to the arrangements.

The move means Boult, who has taken 317 test wickets, 169 at ODI level, and 62 in T20 cricket, will have a significantly reduced role with the Black Caps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

NZC chief executive David White told NZME the left-armer is still part of their plans for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October, but it appears his days in the other two formats are all but over.

"We've said to him and he knows that priority will be given to centrally contracted players and domestically contracted players. But we'll decide on a case-by-case basis. He's playing in the West Indies and of course he's going to continue the tour and then we've got the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia and he's a big part of our plans for that so I'll imagine he'll be selected for that as well. But post that, we'll work through it.

"The selectors will come to us for our views on it but he knows by making this call he'll be playing a diminished amount of international cricket, there's no question about that," White said.

Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Jamie Overton of England during day three of the third test earlier this year. Photo / Getty

Boult said it had been a difficult call to make.

"This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point," he said.

"Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket."

He said he understood the move would diminish his chances of playing for the Black Caps.

"I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection.

"Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase."

