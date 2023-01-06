Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps attack look to have final say in second test against Pakistan

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Michael Bracewell and Tim Southee could play vital roles on the final day in Karachi. Photo / AP

Michael Bracewell and Tim Southee could play vital roles on the final day in Karachi. Photo / AP

When play resumes in Karachi for the final day of the second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan, execution will be the dictating factor.

Pakistan will take to the crease chasing 319 with eight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport