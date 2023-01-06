Michael Bracewell and Tim Southee could play vital roles on the final day in Karachi. Photo / AP

When play resumes in Karachi for the final day of the second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan, execution will be the dictating factor.

Pakistan will take to the crease chasing 319 with eight wickets in hand, after starting their innings woefully at 0-2 from just 2.5 overs.

Not since 1994 has a team successfully chased more than 261 to claim victory in Karachi, and while there is plenty of firepower in the Pakistan lineup, their goal may end up being to survive the day as the Black Caps look to strike with their diverse attack.

In the first innings, Black Caps captain Tim Southee rotated his attack well and didn’t waste any time in doing so in the final moments of day four with different bowlers being used in each of the day’s final three overs following the Black Caps’ late declaration.

While Pakistan’s attack had some success in the middle session on day four, the Black Caps ultimately shored things up through Tom Blundell (74) and Michael Bracewell (74 not out), and Bracewell said the pitch still looked batter-friendly, although there were specific areas to attack.

“320 runs on a final day is a tough ask, but the wicket has not deteriorated too much so I think the match is very much in the balance,” Bracewell said.

“Ish Sodhi showed that when he’s coming around the wicket and bowling into the rough, there’s certainly a lot of assistance for that style of bowling. It’s going to be a little bit of both; off the straighter part of the wicket, it’s not turning as much so we’re going to have to be pretty smart with how we use our bowlers to try to get the most out of what’s on offer on the wicket.

“We’ve got a well-balanced side going into the last day with Tim and Matt doing a great job and Ish, Ajaz and myself to get through some spin overs. We feel like we’ve got all bases covered in terms of throwing a few shots at Pakistan and hopefully it’ll be an entertaining day’s cricket.”

The Black Caps are looking to end a five-test winless streak in Karachi, and are well-poised to do so after Bracewell and Blundell’s 127-run partnership lifted what was a stuttering effort to set a decent target through the first two sessions of day four.

The Black Caps were 128-4 when Bracewell joined Blundell at the crease, surviving some early scares before settling into their work – Bracewell going on to score his maiden test 50.

“You’ve always got to respect the opposition,” he said of the low scoring rate early in his side’s innings. “It was a tough period when Tom and I came together, so we just wanted to go out and bat.

“The risk that you take is if you go too hard too early, then you leave yourself exposed. I think we got the balance pretty well right and we were able to put ourselves in a position where we were able to accelerate and get to a score we were comfortable with heading into the last day.”