Cricket: Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham shares gruesome photos of finger injury

Warning: Graphic content
Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery to his finger, after suffering an injury during the Super Smash Twenty20 game on Saturday.
Neesham suffered a compound dislocation on his left ring finger but says it is now "good as new" after undergoing the procedure.
The allrounder injured his finger while fielding off his own bowling for Wellington against Canterbury over the weekend.
A specialist will check his hand next week but the player is optimistic about making a quick recovery and rejoining the Fireboards for the latter stages of the Twenty20 competition.
Neesham posted the images to his Instagram stories this afternoon, after asking followers whether they wanted to see images from before he had the surgery.
The gruesome images were deemed to be "sensitive content" by Instagram, which meant users had to click to confirm they wanted to see the image before it loaded on their screen.
The cricketer also shared the below shot of his finger after the surgery - much less graphic than the "before" shots - showing everything sewn back into place.
"Just to clarify to everyone asking, I underwent a minor procedure last night to make sure my finger is still in good shape. Thankfully it was," he wrote on Twitter last night.
"The aim is to be back in time for the @SuperSmashNZ finals in early February."
He's now in good hands with his dog Charlie looking after him post-surgery.