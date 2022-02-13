Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's batting standout at the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Up to 12 New Zealand cricketers will line up in this year's Indian Premier League after the two-day auction.

Lockie Ferguson topped the salary ranks, selling to Gujarat for NZ$2m, followed by Trent Boult going to Rajasthan for NZ$1.5 million.

Boult's been joined by Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell, who both performed well at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, at the Royals.

Devon Conway, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner are off to Chennai.

Finn Allen's headed to Bangalore, Tim Seifert is on his way to Delhi and Glenn Phillips links up with the retained Kane Williamson at Hyderabad. Veteran Tim Southee was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders.