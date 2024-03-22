Crankworx Rotorua 2023. Slopestyle event. Photo / Clint Tahran

The male competitors of the Crankworx Rotorua World Championship event have decided not to participate in this year’s competition.

The event is scheduled to begin on Sunday 24 March and comes as a huge blow to organisers and fans on the eve of competition.

In a release, Crankworx said that the decision came after a series of negotiations aimed at addressing rider requests around renumeration and support infrastructure.

“We respect the athletes’ decision and remain committed to fostering a positive and supportive environment for all athletes within the Crankworx community. While we have been listening, onsite feedback has shown that some male Slopestyle athletes feel that their voices have not being (sic) heard by the event organizers when it comes to weather and course build decisions.

“Crankworx is committed to giving all athletes a stage and decision-making power by establishing frameworks and processes as well as continuing to have an open line of communication between the riders and the Crankworx management team.

“Despite a 10 per cent increase in prize money from 2023 to 2024 for Crankworx Rotorua, and similar increases for other Crankworx World Tour festivals, the athletes also demanded the establishment of an appearance fee for all male athletes as well as another significant raise of the prize money across all Crankworx World Tour festivals.

“Whilst the Crankworx World Tour agreed to an additional prize money raise for Crankworx Rotorua, bringing it to a 37 per cent increase (compared to 2023) after conversations and negotiations with the athletes, this offer has been refused and countered by the male athletes.

“Given the structure of the Freeride Mountain Bike Association (FMBA) and the framework the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship operates in as a professional sport, Crankworx cannot effectuate an appearance fee or an additional prize money increase as demanded by the male athletes,” the release said.

The flagship event for Crankworx 2024 the Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event, will proceed as planned.

Crankworx, Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell and deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong have been approached by the Herald for comment.