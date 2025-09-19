Argentinian officials seized assets from Diego Maradona’s sisters, lawyer Matias Morla, and three others for alleged fraudulent management of his brand. Photo / Getty Images

Argentinian officials seized assets today from two of deceased soccer idol Diego Maradona’s sisters, as well as his lawyer and three other individuals, alleging fraudulent management of the player’s brand, according to a ruling obtained by AFP.

An appellate court in Buenos Aires has indicted Maradona’s former lawyer, Matias Morla, and two of his assistants for suspected fraudulent handling of the player’s assets.

Two of the Argentine player’s sisters – Rita and Claudia – and a notary were also prosecuted as accomplices in the case.

The court ordered seizure of US$1.34 million (2 billion pesos) for all the accused.

Maradona’s children have said his brand and its subsidiaries should have been transferred to them when he died in 2020 at age 60.