All the action from day seven of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Netball from 11am

If the Silver Ferns want to prove they a worthy of another Commonwealth Games medal then a victory over England in their final pool match would go a long way. Following their shock defeat to Malawi, New Zealand need a win to secure a spot in the semifinals. That however means they will likely face Australia in the semifinals. The hosts face Jamaica in the final group game at 11pm, 12 hours after the SIlver Ferns v England clash.

Boxing from 2.17pm

Kiwi boxer Tamsyn Benny is already guranteed a bronze medal having reached the semifinals of the 45-48kg event. She faces Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara for a spot in the final and a shot at the gold medal. There are two more boxers in quarter-final action with Troy Garton looking to secure at least a bronze with quarter-final victory against Botswana's Aratwa Kasemang. While Ryan Scaife faces Seyu Ntsengue (Cameroon) in the men's 75kg quarter-finals.

Hockey from 6.30pm

The Black Sticks men's side look face a big task against hosts and defending Commonwealth Games champions Australia. Both sides go into the game with three wins and a points difference of 13. A win would make New Zealand gold medal favourites.

Athletics from 11.06pm

It will be a bit of a wait to see the one Kiwi in action on the track with Joseph Millar competing in the men's 200m semifinal heats. There will be medals handed out in the women's javelin, men's high jump, men's long jump, men's F38 shot put, the women's 3000m steeplechase, women's T35 100m and the women's 400m.

Beach Volleyball, from 7pm

Brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea can book a spot in the gold medal match with a victory over Canadian duo Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter. The Canadians haven't dropped a set at all on the Gold Coast.

11am – Netball - Silver Ferns v England pool play

11am – Lawn bowls -Men's singles section play – Shannon McIlroy v India

11am – Lawn bowls - Women's pairs section play – Jo Edwards/Val Smith v Canada

11am – Shooting - 50m pistol men's qualification – Yue Zhao

11am – Shooting - Men's double trap qualification – Scott Wilson

11am – Badminton - Mixed doubles round of 32 – Oliver and Susannah Leydon-Davis v Jamaica ​

12pm - Shooting - Queen's prize individual – day 1 – Brian Carter and John Snowden

12.07pm – Diving – Men's 1m springboard preliminary – Liam Stone

1pm – Squash - Women's doubles – Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy v Australia

1pm – Squash - Men's doubles – Paul Coll/Campbell Grayson v Malta

2pm - Lawn bowls - Women's pairs section play – Jo Edwards/Val Smith v Norfolk Island

2pm - Shooting - 50m pistol men's finals – if qualified

2.07pm – Diving – Women's 3m synchro springboard – Elizabeth Cui, Yu Qian Goh

2.17pm – Boxing - Women's 45-48kg semifinal – Tamsyn Benny v Kristina O'Hara (N Ireland)

2.47pm – Boxing - Women's 69kg quarter-final – Troy Garton v Aratwa Kasemang (Botswana)

3pm - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Stella Ebert

3.15pm – Squash - Mixed doubles – Joelle King/Paul Coll v Malta

5.02pm – Boxing - Men's 75kg quarter-final – Ryan Scaife v Seyu Ntsengue (Cameroon)

5.45pm - Shooting - Men's double trap final – if qualified

6pm – Lawn bowls - Women's triples section play – Mandy Boyd/Katelyn Inch/Tayla Bruce v Wales

6pm – Lawn bowls - Men's fours section play v Papua New Guinea

6.30pm – Lawn bowls - Open B6/B7/B8 Triples semifinal v England

6.30pm – Hockey - Black Sticks men v Australia, pool play

7pm – Beach Volleyball - Men's semifinal – Ben O'Dea/Sam O'Dea v Canada

9pm – Lawn bowls - Men's fours section play v Canada

9.07pm – Diving – Men's 1m springboard final – Liam Stone - if qualified

9.30pm – Squash - Men's doubles - Lance Beddoes/Evan Williams v Malaysia

11.06pm – Athletics - Men's 200m semifinal – Joseph Millar

TBC – Beach Volleyball - Women's semifinal – Shaunna Polley/Kelsie Wills – if qualified

