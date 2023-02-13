Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

WINNER/LOSER: NRL trials/Shaun Johnson

It’s folly to read much into pre-season games, as tempting as it is.

But they are a reminder that the NRL season proper is at hand.

After years of despair, I’ve got a good feeling about the Andrew Webster era at the Wobbly Warriors.

The work of halves Luke Metcalf, recruited from the Sharks, and ex-Bronco Te Maire Martin was the big talking point after the win over the Tigers.

While club legend Shaun Johnson is still in the squad, and many still see him as vital, I’d argue it’s time to move on from the erratic and increasingly gun-shy halfback.

The club will never string consistent performances together, or build a new culture, with hit-or-miss Johnson in command.

WINNER: Pool B at the Rugby World Cup

South Africa, Ireland, Scotland…what a prospect. It’s certainly the tough — or make that exhausting — side of the draw, with the All Blacks and France in Pool A.

Ireland’s wonderful victory over France and Scotland’s dismantling of Wales in the Six Nations confirmed how tough Pool B will be.

As for England…I wouldn’t give the team that beat Italy any hope in hell of winning the World Cup. They were so limited with the ball and vulnerable on defence.

Italy played all the good rugby at the end, whereas England’s wings were virtual passengers.

Bottom line: Kieran Crowley’s Italy look good enough to drain plenty of petrol out of France and New Zealand in Pool A at the World Cup, which could be significant.

Despite the impressive rise of Ireland, South Africa remain my favourites for the tournament, just.

WINNER: Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport

The yapping veteran will head to Japan after the World Cup this year as the greatest of all All Blacks halfbacks, no question.

The Japan announcement last week was hardly a surprise, given his age, but he will be missed.

Strangely, it’s a position in which New Zealand has struggled to produce all-time greats.

Wales, and the Lions, had Gareth Edwards, probably the finest of them all. South Africa has had a few No 9 superstars, and Australia has produced a disproportionate number of halfback legends.

There are often critical weaknesses with our best halfbacks.

But Smith’s influence on perhaps the finest All Blacks team ever was undisputed, even though there have been some lean years since.

His fitness alone is astounding, enabling him to produce a string of high-quality performances deep into matches. The speed and accuracy of his delivery provided a key fulcrum during a long All Blacks glory era.

Who was our next best halfback? It’s quite a debate, although those of a certain age hold a special regard for ‘Super’ Sid Going, a power-packed runner with an amazing aura, although his passing was dodgy.

WINNERS: The Breakers/pragmatic administrators

The basketballers scored a brilliant NBL semifinal game one win over Tasmania — followed by a dash to Australia to beat the weather. New Zealand sport is now almost completely reliant on playing in Australian/Australasian competitions, a situation that has proven far more complex than anyone could have imagined over recent years. Sports bosses like the Warriors’ Cameron George have had to pull a few rabbits out of hats, that’s for sure.

Izayah Le'Afa of the Breakers in action. Photo / Photosport

LOSERS: White Ferns

Embarrassingly awful against the magnificent Australians at the T20 World Cup.

LOSER: The leader of the free world

How did the USA ever get that mantle?

This is my way of recommending the just-arrived Netflix documentary ‘Bill Russell: Legend’.

The NBA trailblazer and Boston Celtics kingpin was the most successful player in American basketball history.

He and his family also faced inevitable but hard-to-believe racism, including vandalism attacks and attempts to stop them from moving into a certain Boston neighbourhood because they were black.

This two-part series is a brilliant insight into basketball and American life, although in its adulation it glosses over — to the point of ignoring — interesting parts of Russell’s personal life.

LOSER: The human element

A match official forgot to draw offside lines when using VAR, enabling a Brentford goal which saw them draw with Arsenal, a result that could help decide the English Premier League title race. No doubt Artificial Intelligence will one day eliminate the need for the human element.

WINNERS: Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes

Lived up to its promise, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a great Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes’ star keeps rising, as the next great quarterback.