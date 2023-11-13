New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Photo / Photosport.

Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

WINNERS/LOSER: Our cricketers/World Cup semifinal downside

Five consecutive ODI World Cup semifinal appearances is a fantastic achievement by our cricketers.

Okay, it would be nice to have won one - maybe this time - but it is still an incredible record.

And this run is part of an excellent body of work overall, highlighted by the world test championship victory.

Yes, we’ve got a few outright stars like Kane Williamson.

Just as importantly, New Zealand keeps coming up with underrated types of cricketers - Daryl Mitchell springs to mind - who get a great job done at the highest level.

Witnessing England’s collapse at this tournament emphasises what an achievement New Zealand’s semifinal run represents.

This time, it has led to a mouth-watering semifinal clash against a rampant Indian side riding a wave of home support.

The unfortunate part: a 9.30pm start on Wednesday means most sports fans will miss what could be a cliffhanger. It’s also hard to see this Indian side getting beaten.

LOSERS: World Cups

The men’s Fifa World Cup is fabulous, but world sports tournaments often fail to live up to expectations.

The nadir was last year’s horrible rugby league event, but even the current cricket tournament in India has dragged on and turned into an inevitable yawn during the round-robin.

Most world tournaments have too many flaws caused largely by a lack of overall competitiveness and sometimes drawn-out formats.

Which brings us back to the current cricket World Cup.

Maybe the game really is up for 50-over cricket. At times it feels like an unnecessarily long version of T20 rather than a format in itself. And when the result turns into a foregone conclusion, the games are a drag.

As for rugby... it was a healthier and more vibrant sport when was fueled by bilateral series.

Trent Boult appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER: Ellesse Andrews

Champions League glory in London for the cycling sprinter. The Olympic keirin silver medallist is well on track for Paris Games success.

WINNER: Chelsea v Manchester City.

An English Premier League classic, ending in a four-all draw. The EPL is sport at its very best (unlike a lot of World Cups).

WINNER: Ben Campbell

Ben Who?

It has been a heck of a ride for the 32-year-old Masterton golfer, who lives in Queenstown these days.

A top amateur, Campbell’s pro career has been hit by all sorts of injury hurdles.

But he fulfilled his dream of winning a big tour event by pipping the world class Aussie Cameron Smith to claim the Hong Kong Open.

WINNER: Steven Alker

Battled through the final round to grind out a fabulous win in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, keeping golfing legend Ernie Els at bay.

“I made it exciting at 18 - that wasn’t the plan,” Alker said after winning the PGA Tour Champions finale.

It was another spike in nice-guy Alker’s amazing senior career, which took a tragic turn this year.

Following this victory in Phoenix, Alker broke down while praising his new caddie Troy Martin and remembering predecessor Sam Workman, who passed away from cancer in February.

Steven Alker capped off what he calls a 'B- season' with a big win in the tour ending event. Photo / Getty Images

LOSER: Rugby World Cup final aftertaste.

Referee Wayne Barnes revealed he has received death threats via social media while the racial abuse row involving semifinalists South Africa and England - which badly tainted the final buildup - kept staggering along. Tell us again why sport is regarded as such a healthy pursuit.

LOSER/WINNER: Cricket

On one hand, the ball-tampering business in domestic cricket feels unsatisfactory. The charge against test cricketer Henry Nicholls, the alleged tamperer, was dismissed and hopefully, he feels that his name has been cleared.

The evidence sounded scant which makes you wonder whether Nicholls deserved to have this hanging over his head.

Yet what is a sport supposed to do? Dammed if you do, dammed if you don’t.

At least the saga shows that cricket is being vigilant, and the process seemed pretty thorough.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.