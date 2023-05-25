The Warriors host the Broncos in Napier. Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch in the week ahead.

6) Steven Alker’s bid for the PGA Senior title, Friday to Monday morning - Sky

As expected, Alker found it tough going against the PGA stars in last week’s actual PGA Championship, won brilliantly by the LIV tour’s Brooks Koepka.

But with none of those pesky, big-hitting kids in the way, he’s got a chance to add another major to his impressive senior CV in this Texas tournament.

Alker has already won in Texas this year, and is getting back in the groove after the passing of his longtime caddie Sam Workman. Fellow Kiwis Michael Campbell and Michael Long are also in the field. The event takes place at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East, a newly designed course which we’ll see a bit more of in coming years with it locked in to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034 and talk as a possible Ryder Cup venue.

The action starts at 6am on Friday, with coverage of Monday’s final round beginning at 8am.

Steven Alker is out to defend his Senior PGA Championship title. Photo / Getty Images

5) Blues v Hurricanes, Saturday 7.05pm - Sky

This ‘local derby’ takes the Super Rugby limelight this weekend, ahead of two transtasman matchups which are played before and after this game.

Super Rugby is a confusing dog of a competition hurtling towards oblivion and the build-up each week seems to centre on which stars won’t play in order to meet the All Blacks protocols. But if the game itself still floats your boat, this shapes as a decent scrap.

4) State of Origin game one - Wednesday, 10.05pm - Sky

Over-hyped and over there. But if you can survive the pre-match hyperbole — and that’s a big if — the State v State league classic still throws up drama and tense finishes.

It will also provide a reminder about what the Warriors let slip through their fingers, with Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh making his debut for Queensland against New South Wales in Adelaide.

Bottom line: Best to sidestep the build-up because there’s no way a simple game of footy could ever live up to it.

The Blues and Maroons meet in game one on Wednesday. Photosport

3) F1 Monaco Grand Prix, Monday, 1am - Sky

Number one in sport’s glitz and glamour department. The tight and twisty street track is notoriously tough to pass on, which makes the previous day’s qualifying highly significant.

Despite the racing limitations, Monaco’s old-world charm remains irresistible to many. This unique track might help someone from the chasers break the mighty Red Bull one-two punch from landing yet another blow.

If you are having trouble getting some shut-eye, probably worth a watch.

2) Indy500, Monday, 3am - Sky

Completes a wee-hours bonanza for motor racing fans. Scott Dixon won the famous race in 2008 and holds a number of records at the Brickyard.

Dixon and fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin need to give their title bids a boost but on form, a sizzling qualification time and recent Indy500 history, it’s hard to go past Spaniard Alex Palou.

On the curio side, the field includes the wonderfully named Sting Ray Robb. His parents were fans of the Corvette Stingray car.

1) Warriors v Broncos, Saturday, 7.30pm - Sky

Napier hosts this pivotal game for the Warriors, a chance to start establishing a foothold in the top eight with Brisbane missing five players on Origin duty.

The Broncos’ middle forward resources are decimated by representative call-ups.

So over to the Warriors pack, led by the outstanding Tohu Harris, who was brought up in nearby Hastings.

The Warriors will be left kicking themselves if they don’t take advantage and they will start as firm favourites, but don’t say that too loudly. We’ve seen this movie before, and the club has a strangely horrible record at New Zealand grounds away from Mt Smart.