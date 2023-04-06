Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Tiger Woods hits from the seventh tee during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

3) Liverpool v Arsenal, Monday 3.30am - SKY

A moment of truth in the EPL title race. Arsenal continue to keep Manchester City at bay, but the Gunners have a tough run home.

And erratic Liverpool, while long out of the title race, are kingmakers of sorts.

It’s also time to start thinking about the relegation zone, which is often just as fascinating as the battle between the big boys.

Leicester City are in danger just seven years after their incredible title win. Hard to believe in some ways, but that’s life at the top in this amazing football league.

Leicester need to win games such as Sunday’s clash against battling Bournemouth (2am).

2) Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira, Sunday 2pm - SPARK

It’s $39.95 time, as disillusioned Kiwi Adesanya tries to reclaim his UFC middleweight crown from Brazil’s Alex Pereira in Miami.

Pereira is being billed as one of the scariest men on the planet, but let’s be honest - to most of us, all mixed martial arts is scary.

The build up? It’s included some trash-talking about Adesanya’s collection of stuffed toys.

Adesanya tries to reclaim his UFC middleweight crown from Brazil’s Alex Pereira.

For ancient types (hand up here) who were brought up in an era when Muhammad Ali was in his prime - including taking on the American Government over the Vietnam war - it seems fairly lame and tame.

Life moves on.

1) The Masters, from Friday 1.15am - SKY

All of golf’s bumpy but fascinating roads are leading to this.

It’s the showdown of the year, in a rare meeting between the rival PGA and LIV golfers.

Golf’s most famous tournament has probably overtaken the Ryder Cup - which is itself diluted by the world golf split - as the top team contest (of sorts) in the game.

The PGA is led by the new Big Three of golf: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and John Rahm. Players from this more competitive and hectic tour should be better prepared for the incredible challenges of Augusta. Scheffler and McIlroy finished one and two last year.

The LIV golfers, Cameron Smith and co., will have a few points to prove.

The combatants are playing the angst down, but that’s the sensible - if not truly honest - way to approach this magnificent major.

And, as if that’s not enough, Ryan Fox lines up in his first Masters tournament giving New Zealand a genuine shot at having someone in contention.

Various types of coverage begin in the wee hours of Friday morning, with the general broadcast starting at 7am. Can’t wait.