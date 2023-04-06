Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Pereira is being billed as one of the scariest men on the planet, but let’s be honest - to most of us, all mixed martial arts is scary.
The build up? It’s included some trash-talking about Adesanya’s collection of stuffed toys.
For ancient types (hand up here) who were brought up in an era when Muhammad Ali was in his prime - including taking on the American Government over the Vietnam war - it seems fairly lame and tame.
Life moves on.
1) The Masters, from Friday 1.15am - SKY
All of golf’s bumpy but fascinating roads are leading to this.
It’s the showdown of the year, in a rare meeting between the rival PGA and LIV golfers.
Golf’s most famous tournament has probably overtaken the Ryder Cup - which is itself diluted by the world golf split - as the top team contest (of sorts) in the game.
The PGA is led by the new Big Three of golf: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and John Rahm. Players from this more competitive and hectic tour should be better prepared for the incredible challenges of Augusta. Scheffler and McIlroy finished one and two last year.