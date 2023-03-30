Marata Niukore celebrates victory over the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

5) EPL: Manchester City v Liverpool, Sunday, 12.30am - Sky

The biggest sports show on earth resumes this weekend after an international break.

As English Premier League clashes go, it doesn’t get much better than this one.

Champions Manchester City are on a form surge and goal splurge as they try to chase down surprise leaders Arsenal.

As for Liverpool, who would know? They are not the same team since Sadio Mane’s departure, yet still capable of the odd great performance.

4) Indycar: Two out of three Kiwis at Texas, Monday, 4am - Sky

Things are looking good for a fascinating Kiwi v Kiwi duel meaning an early alarm could pay dividends.

Scott Dixon has a great record on the banks of Texas, while Scott McLaughlin was pipped by Josef Newgarden in last year’s thriller.

Fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, the Indycar rookie, won’t be part of the field for the 250-lap race around the famous oval. He was apparently only signed for the 12 street and road courses, although subsequent details suggest the Chip Ganassi driver could race on ovals later in the year.

3) Formula One: Melbourne Grand Prix, Sunday, 5pm - Sky/Prime

Formula One is back on Sky, and it has also put the Melbourne GP on free-to-air Prime.

If the plan was to use Prime as a shop window, Sky might have picked another F1 race.

Melbourne had an unfortunate reputation as a boring track because overtaking opportunities were so limited. Changes made last year were moderately successful in spicing this race up.

Some of the major action this season has been taking place within F1′s hottest team.

Champ Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez are the championship pacesetters, but their rivalry is becoming an issue.

The Melbourne F1 support act will include the latest round of Supercars action, with Kiwi champ Shane van Gisbergen looking to overcome a mixed bag - involving a win and DQ - at the opener in Newcastle.

2) Super Rugby: Chiefs v Blues, Saturday, 7.05pm - Sky

The Chiefs and Blues will resume their fierce Super Rugby rivalry. Photo / Photosport

It’s hard keeping up with all the All Blacks selection rules, and the resulting shenanigans, in Super Rugby.

Presumably these teams have been allowed to put their best foot forward, if only to give their test contenders a further chance of making the World Cup squad.

In an ideal world, this would be the sporting highlight of the weekend. But Super Rugby doesn’t cut the mustard any more – it’s been turned into a giant stepping stone for All Blacks aspirants, players looking to score big in Japan et al.

The crowds are staying away in droves but this should be a fair old contest with some great players, and the faint semblance of a local rivalry, involved.

1) NRL: Cronulla v Warriors, Sunday, 6.05pm - Sky

The pundits are jumping on the “Shaun Johnson is back” bandwagon, although this punter remains unconvinced.

This game will be a significant test of his allegedly new and wiser ways, against the club which discarded him in favour of Nicho Hynes.

The scene is set.

Hynes is threatening to light up the competition. Johnson produced a moment of magic to seal the Warriors’ gritty win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart. Game on.

It’s been an encouraging start to the season by the Auckland club, but the loss of Tohu Harris - in doubt through injury - would be a big blow.

As an added potential bonus, Shark Park can produce among the best atmospheres in Southern Hemisphere sports.