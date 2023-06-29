Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

The Warriors host the Rabbitohs on the back of a strong run of form. Photosport

Chris Rattue details the best sport to watch over the next few days.

4) Shane van Gisbergen’s Nascar debut in Chicago, Monday, 9.30am.

This weekend’s sport has turned into a strange little free-to-air bonanza, but unfortunately, this historic motor racing occasion won’t be broadcast anywhere in New Zealand - the series has not been picked up this year and a Sky spokesperson confirmed no one-race exception had been arranged. Nascar, reportedly, doesn’t do single-event deals.

But those who are keen enough can follow the race online or resort to some tricks of the internet to find live coverage.

Nascar, among the most famous series in world sport, is taking to a street course for the first time in downtown Chicago.

This is where Supercars ace van Gisbergen will become the first Kiwi to race in the upper echelon of Nascar in a one-off appearance.

Nascar is a sport with a special place in America helped by its rebellious heart and overtly patriotic nature, making van Gisbergen’s appearance a special moment for New Zealand.

It’s unusual for an event this significant not to reach our screens these days. But every now and then, something does slip through the cracks.

Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Triple 8 Camaro). 2023 Thrifty Newcastle 500. 2023 Repco Supercars Championship Round 1. Newcastle Street Circuit, NSW on Saturday 11 March 2023. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

3) US Senior golf open, from Friday, 6am - Sky

Senior phenom Steven Alker seeks a second major title, at SentryWorld in Wisconsin. Kiwi Alker is part of the Three Steves, along with Striker and Ames, who head the Champions Tour points table.

This course has tough, thick rough, just like the real US Open, making driving accuracy paramount.

On that basis, runaway money leader Stricker from the USA might have an edge over long-hitting Padraig Harrington, the in-form Irishman. Alker should be in the hunt, and local hero Jerry Kelly will be one to watch.

2) The Ashes, second test, from Friday, 10pm (day three) – Spark/TVNZ (Duke).

Farewell Spark Sport. Hello free-to-air.

What a boom for cricket. The broadcast platform changeover occurs during this second test at Lord’s, where England will try to right their speedboat against those dour (winning) Aussies.

TVNZ has jumped the gun, covering this on Duke from the opening day, before Spark’s platform disappears over the weekend.

Viewing figures should skyrocket now that the Ashes aren’t hidden away on Spark’s doomed sports venture.

This is shaping as one of the greatest cricket series in history, fired by England’s Bazball tactics.

Brendon McCullum has been in relaxed mood as Seddon Park. Photo / photosport.nz

1) Warriors v Rabbitohs, Friday, 8pm – Sky/Three

More free-to-air delight, with the Warriors making a rare escape from behind the TV paywall.

Broadcasting this Mt Smart game on free-to-air Three is great timing - it should give their surprise tilt at the NRL title a giant shot in the arm publicity-wise.

The Warriors are on a glorious roll, a phrase not often heard since, well, 1995.

How the worm has turned. The Warriors are favoured odds-wise against the entertaining Rabbitohs.

South Sydney, one of the premiership favourites, are in a bit of a hole. The Warriors are smashing opponents.

Fun facts: The Rabbitohs have been conceding over 30 points a game of late. The Warriors have just scored more than 30 in three straight games for the first time since the 2007 season.

However, the Warriors have not beaten Souths in Auckland since 2012, and the Rabbitohs have won 13 of the past 14 games between the clubs.

Stand by for an epic encounter.







