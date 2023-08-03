Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after scored during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Chris Rattue analyses the best sport to watch this weekend.

(6) NZ Darts Masters, Friday & Saturday 7pm - SKY

Party time again, so get out that Elvis Presley costume.

Not the star-studded field of old although Scotland’s wild-haired Peter Wright, a double world champion, is still there to give it some glamour.

The flight entertainment might struggle to hold an audience against the Warriors and FIFA women’s World Cup, but it’s worth dipping in and out of if only as a reminder that life is what you make it.

(5) Warriors v Titans, Friday 8pm - SKY

The Warriors have such an inviting run home that pundits are already predicting this perennial NRL basketcase will finish in the top four.

All five remaining games are against teams currently outside the top eight, including the bottom two (Tigers and Dragons).

The Titans’ highly influential prop and captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is suspended for this game on the Gold Coast, further helping the Warriors’ cause.

The Titans were a bogey team for the Warriors last year, and they broke a run of losses - without Fa’asuamaleaui - against the in-form Cowboys last week.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has been able to continue with a stable selection policy, and Jazz Tevaga’s imminent return will soon give them extra zip from the bench.

All together now...”We’re on our way to Sydney...”

Warriors players celebrate with Shaun Johnson after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

(4) All Blacks v Wallabies, Saturday 2.35pm - SKY

The (dead rubber) Bledisloe Cup game…also known as the Ritual Slaughter.

There must be fears for the wobbly Wallaby ship and in particular for all who sail in her front row after witnessing what happened during scrum time at the MCG.

Unfortunately, the fizz has gone out of trans-Tasman rugby, because the Aussies are so bad. If only they were half as good as coach Eddie Jones says they are.

A rare afternoon test delight in store for All Blacks fans...it could be a Bazball cricket score.

Caleb Clarke of New Zealand runs with the ball during the New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies Bledisloe Cup. www.photosport.nz

(3) Netball World Cup - SKY/Prime

The yawn is over…real netball is here. The semifinals are on Saturday (9pm) and Sunday (2am), and the final on Monday (4am), with the bronze medal match two hours earlier. According to Prime’s listings, Saturday night’s semifinal will be delayed, playing second fiddle to the FIFA World Cup.

(2) All Blacks World Cup squad announcement, Monday 5pm

Not the usual angst in the build-up, with the All Blacks’ stonking 2023 form probably a contributor to that.

There are unlikely to be any shocks a la the axing of Owen Franks last time.

The mystery to me is that neither of the captains Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock look like automatic starting selections, particularly as Cane is a constant injury risk.

Ardie Savea may well end up leading this side at the pointy end of the tournament.

(1) FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16, SKY and Prime from Saturday.

It’s growing into a fabulous tournament and Japan are the must-watch team entering the knockout phase.

They play Norway (Saturday 8pm), who awoke to go on a goal rampage against the Philippines in the final group game. The form guide says this could be a goal-spree between two counter-attackers.

And world sport will be glued to Sunday night’s (9pm) match between Sweden and the USA, whose bid for a third consecutive crown has been surprisingly shaky.

The Americans’ famous swagger is missing and with shining light Rose Lavelle suspended, they look ripe for the picking.

Powerhouses England play Nigeria on Monday (7.30pm) and Australia face Denmark later that night (10.30pm) in other feature games.