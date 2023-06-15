The Super Rugby semifinal in Christchurch will rest heavily on the usual suspects — Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch in the week ahead.

5. All Whites v Sweden, Saturday, 5am - Prime

Worth a mention because this rare match between our footballers and a top international side is on free-to-air Prime.

Sweden, ranked 22 in the world, are trying to qualify for Euro 2024 so will attack this with gusto.

In other words, the All Whites — without injured striker Chris Wood — are staring at a big defeat unless they can get their act together.

4. Super Rugby semifinals, Friday, Saturday, 7.05pm - Sky

A familiar semifinal story, dominated by New Zealand teams with home advantage.

Yet the local derbies, while having plenty of sting, fall short in the riveting rivalry department.

As a colleague said to me, take out Carlos Spencer’s taunting of the Christchurch crowd a long time ago and what are you left with in terms of a turbulent history between the Crusaders and Blues?

The Christchurch clash will rest heavily on the usual suspects — Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

A hometown victory is on the cards, although Sam Whitelock’s absence evens up the odds.

Bottom line: The Crusaders’ record in big games speaks for itself, while the Blues still come across as pretenders.

Saturday’s clash in Hamilton should result in a Chiefs win but they were unconvincing against the Reds and the Brumbies will test their patience via a relentless kicking game.

The Chiefs’ brilliant run through the regular season means they richly deserve a place in the final. And the efficient but characterless Canberra mob would hardly represent a top box office attraction for the big game next week.

The rugby weekend is completed by the announcement of the All Blacks squad on Sunday, which will probably overshadow the Super Rugby action. That’s where rugby is at these days.

3. State of Origin, Game Two, Wednesday, 10.05pm - Sky

Now this is what a real rivalry looks like.

Queensland still use the plucky underdog tag to fire themselves up, even though the record book says they are anything but.

Holding a 1-0 lead going into this Brisbane battle, and with super sub Harry Grant offering enormous impetus, the Maroons look primed to deliver more heartache for big brother New South Wales. But you just never know with the State of O.

2. US Open Golf, from Friday, 3am - Sky

Golf is pulling itself apart and booming all at once and the PGA v LIV battle reignites in Los Angeles.

The so-called truce hasn’t dampened the passions. Last month’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, the LIV star, confidently talked about the way he thrives in the chaos. The PGA’s Jon Rahm said players on his side of the fence felt betrayed. Defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick couldn’t get any words out when asked if he and fellow PGA comrades deserved compensation because of the riches already banked by their LIV counterparts.

There’s no such thing as bad publicity. These are spectacular times for golf.

1. The Ashes, first test, from Friday, 10pm - Spark Sport

Doomed Spark Sport has just a couple of weeks left, at which point most of its content moves to TVNZ’s free-to-air.

Spark is allowing people to register for a free account during the rest of this month, which brings this fascinating opening Ashes battle into play.

There are few more spine-tingling propositions than the first session of an Ashes series - Edgbaston in Birmingham will thus set the scene for this five-test bonanza.

The great Australian batsman Steve Smith shapes as the key figure.

If he keeps firing, Australia - the comprehensive series winners two years ago - have a great chance of gaining their first Ashes victory in England for more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, England’s attacking mindset - fostered by Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum - will face its sternest test, particularly as the usually dynamic Ben Stokes is the nearest thing to a non-playing captain because of a knee injury.

There are so many storylines here. Cricket is undergoing incredible changes in the T20 era, but the Ashes is a place where tradition still holds strong. Hallelujah for that.