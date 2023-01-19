Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Chris Rattue
By
3 mins to read
Jazmin Felix-Hotham of New Zealand scores a try. Photo / Getty

Jazmin Felix-Hotham of New Zealand scores a try. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

4) Football Ferns v US, Saturday, 4.05pm – Sky

In an ideal world, this would be the best watch of the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport