Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Jazmin Felix-Hotham of New Zealand scores a try. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

4) Football Ferns v US, Saturday, 4.05pm – Sky

In an ideal world, this would be the best watch of the weekend. But it falls well short, unfortunately.

Any hype around this year’s co-hosting of the World Cup is offset a touch by our national side still being battlers on the international stage.

There’s a natural inclination to get behind the team, and women’s sport, but the Ferns are struggling to come up with the results and style of game that will naturally encourage this.

I’m sure it will come right one day through clever support and planning, but there is still a way to go.

This underpowered Ferns lineup was so outclassed in the first game that the 4-0 score was something of a lucky escape against an American side struggling to find top gear.

Grace Neville of the Football Ferns and Lindsey Horan of the USA compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

Even the best New Zealand sides have had trouble scoring against the US over the years and sadly there’s no hope for anything other than another drubbing here.

The American standouts included Rose Lavelle who set up a goal in Wellington with a clever backheel.

A bit of similar magic from the Kiwis at Eden Park would be in order, and a Kiwi goal of any sort would be nice, given the All Whites are on a five-match scoreless streak.

Perhaps a decent crowd at Eden Park will light the Football Ferns’ fuse (best to finish on a positive note).

3) Joseph Parker v Jack Massey, Sunday morning – Three

Joseph Parker. Photo / Queensbury

Smart move, putting this boxing clash on free-to-air TV.

Heavyweight Parker has gone from fighting for glory and millions at a packed Principality Stadium to an undercard duel against a pumped up cruiserweight.

But hey, at least he is still the favourite in Manchester.

On the face of it, Massey — who was working as a scaffolder last year — is woefully underprepared for taking on a decent heavyweight.

The good news is you won’t have to fork out $39.95 to find out, which makes this excellent Sunday morning fare. The fight will probably start between 8 and 9am.

2) Australian Open tennis, all week, 1pm - Sky, 9.30pm – Prime

You never can tell what’s around the corner with this great tournament — for instance, who could have imagined that Novak Djokovic’s transformation from vax bad boy to returning hero would be upstaged by Andy Murray flinging himself about in a five-set victory. The Aussie Open makes for compelling viewing.

1) World Rugby Sevens, Saturday & Sunday, from 9am – Sky

Tyla Nathan-Wong in action. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand men’s tournament was once a brilliant success story, a weekend party in Wellington where spectators let their hair down like it was a darts tournament.

Even this revelry ended up becoming an issue as a spectacular success story turned into nuns on the run.

It’s hard to believe it has come to this though, with the New Zealand leg of the world series having been scrapped.

The old favourite makes its farewell as a combined men’s and women’s tournament this weekend.

The Black Ferns and Australia are expected to dominate the women’s section in Hamilton. The men’s title is more open.

Those who remember the great old days would surely love a Fiji v New Zealand finale and a chance to remember the likes of Waisale Serevi and Eric Rush.