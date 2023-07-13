Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read
Football Ferns captain Ali Riley. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

6) The Scottish Open golf championship, from Friday 11.30pm (round two) - SKY.

Not normally a Kiwi sporting highlight, but that was before Daniel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport